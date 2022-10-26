CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a home in Clinton late Wednesday night, according to officials, taking out most of building’s front in the process.

Footage from the scene showed a gray car had crashed into a home on Sterling Street and destroyed the front of the structure, prompting dozens of emergency crews to respond.

Firefighters worked to stabilize what was left of the front of the house throughout the night while pulling the car out of the wreckage. A power line was also taken out and caused an outage in the neighborhood, as well.

First responders told 7NEWS the crash happened after an apparent police pursuit, which started in the Town of Sterling before crossing into Clinton. Over the course of the chase, the vehicle involved somehow lost control and ended up in the structure.

Two people were inside the home when the crash occurred. One of the residents said his fiancée was upstairs while he was in the living room at the time, where the car came through. He said he just managed to get up when the car plowed through the wall, which he described as sounding like a bomb going off.

Neither he or his fiancée were injured, while the driver was reportedly treated for minor injuries and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

