PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke man is facing a slew of charges after an officer saw him swerve around a school bus and then try to evade arrest.

A Pembroke police officer said was stopped behind a school bus that was letting kids off Tuesday afternoon when 40-year-old Paul Walsh sped around them, according to a release issued by the department.

The bus’s stop sign and lights were activated at the time.

The officer chased after Walsh who allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit began. Police said Walsh drove erratically down several streets before he lost control and struck a fire hydrant on Monroe Street. Open containers of alcohol and marijuana were found in the car.

He was taken into custody and is facing a number of charges, including a fourth offense for operating under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police and a school bus and operating to endanger.

