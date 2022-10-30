BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night.

MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.

The clerk was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the stabber fled the scene, police said.

Officials said the incident is under police investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)