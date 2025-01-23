SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The alleged suspect in Wednesday’s Somerville bank robbery appeared in court Thursday.

He’s charged with masked armed robbery and showing police a fake I.D.

The man is accused of robbing East Cambridge Savings Bank in Somerville, demanding money from a teller.

Prosecutors say the man got into a cab, asked the driver to make a stop at the bank, then jumped back into the cab.

Officials say the driver drove away, unaware his passenger may have committed a robbery.

Police then stopped the cab and arrested the passenger, saying they recovered stolen cash.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)