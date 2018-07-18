WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stalking suspect accused of placing a GPS tracking device on the undercarriage of a Winchester woman’s car is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

Following a month-long investigation into the alleged stalking of a Winchester woman and the attempted breaking and entering of her home, Winchester and Lowell police executed a search warrant Tuesday at Shaun Tyman’s home on Acton Street in Lowell, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.

The investigation was launched June 19, when Winchester police say they received a complaint from a woman who reported that a man she didn’t know had been caught on video trying to break into her home and crawling underneath her car.

After finding a GPS tracking device attached to the car frame, investigators analyzed the device and determined that Tyman was their suspect.

Police say evidence recovered during the seach of his home resulted in Tyman being arrested on charges of attempted breaking and entering and stalking.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

