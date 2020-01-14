BOSTON (WHDH) - Allegiant Air is bringing their low-cost fares to Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The airline company announced Tuesday that they have added 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities — Boston, Chicago and Houston.

To celebrate the largest expansion in Allegiant’s history, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $33.

The new seasonal routes to Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) include:

Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford Airport (GRR) – beginning May 7, 2020. Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 8, 2020. Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 8, 2020. Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning May 14, 2020.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)