Harvard professor Danielle Allen plans to drop out of the race for governor, she announced Tuesday, dwindling the field of Democrats seeking to flip the corner office to two.

Allen, who first said she was exploring a run for governor in December 2020, said she plans to “wind down” her campaign with caucus season underway.

In a statement, Allen contended the process to make the ballot — which involves collecting enough signatures and then securing sufficient support at the party’s annual convention — “does a disservice to Massachusetts’ history of leadership on democracy.”

“In Massachusetts, where we pride ourselves on being the birthplace of democracy, there is no excuse for ballot access procedures that push out qualified but non-traditional candidates and rob the people of Massachusetts of real choice on their ballot,” she said.

Allen said she is “incredibly proud” of her efforts on the campaign trail to highlight housing needs, call for the governor’s office to be subject to the public records law, and call for decriminalizing drug use and increasing addiction treatment.

Her decision, announced one day after nomination papers became available, leaves Attorney General Maura Healey and Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz as the only two candidates remaining on the Democrat side.

Former Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat, dropped out of the race in December. Two Republicans, former Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Dougthy, are also running in the open gubernatorial race.

