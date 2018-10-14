FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental police confiscated an alligator and a python from a comic con convention in Framingham Saturday night.

A man at the Super Megafest Comic Con at the Sheraton Hotel was charging people to take pictures with the reptiles, Framingham police said.

He was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and the alligator and python were taken away.

Framingham police encourages anyone who believes an animal is being mistreated or abused to call the local authorities.

