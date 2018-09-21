ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHDH) — A group of people riding on a transparent canoe witnessed a shocking sight when an alligator swam underneath them.

See Through Canoe, a company based in St. Petersburg, Florida, posted the video to Instagram Tuesday of the up-close encounter with the giant reptile.

“That moment when you realize your canoe is stuck on an alligators back,” they wrote.

The alligator lingered around for a minute before submerging himself in the water, freeing the canoe.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)