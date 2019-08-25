Allston bar suddenly closes in wake of partial roof collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - A longtime Allston watering hole is serving its final round of customers tonight, in a surprise closing almost a year after a partial roof collapse injured two people.

Employees at Common Ground said they were notified this morning that the bar, a staple of the area since the 1990s, was closing up for good.

The closing comes after months of legal limbo for the bar. Last November, the building’s facade fell on a couple who then sued because of the injuries they received. And in April, the bar’s owner died, giving ownership to his wife.

Customers and employees at Common Ground said they’d try to enjoy their last night at the bar.

“I think we’re just going to take tonight more as a celebration, you know?” said former employee Josh Herald. “Just enjoy what we have now and focus on the next chapter.”

“It’s kind of a dying breed,” said former employee Isaac Schorr. “So it’s a sad day, but there’s a great group of people here right now that will raise a glass one more time for them.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)