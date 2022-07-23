ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some residents in Allston will see their power go off overnight as Eversource performs maintenance in the area, all while the region continues to experience a heat wave.

About 850 hundred Eversource customers may lose power for up to eight hours between midnight and 6 a.m. going into Sunday, according to the power provider.

Eversource told 7NEWS the plan is to perform maintenance Saturday night in order to reduce the chances of a more substantial power outage in the days ahead.

In a statement, an Eversource spokesperson said the electric system that will be worked on serves two hospitals, and that the overnight repairs “need to happen as soon as possible with the forecasted peak of the heat wave yet to come.”

“We understand being without power in the heat can be frustrating and we appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work to make these repairs that are necessary for the reliability of the local circuit that serves thousands of customers,” the company said.

Customers who spoke with 7NEWS expressed frustration over the outages, which will affect everything from air conditioning to refrigerators.

“(I’m) outraged. I mean, this is just ridiculous,” said one resident. “In the middle of a heat wave, there should be no way they’re doing any kind of anything, other than repairing people who are losing power because of the heat.”

The forecast for Boston on Sunday is 98 degrees, potentially tying the record of 98 degrees set back in 1933.

