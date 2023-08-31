ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Parked cars and moving vans are lining the streets of Allston Thursday, as leases expire and students move in across Boston and Brighton ahead of the upcoming school year.

“Together we’ve worked effectively to manage student turn-over in a safe and efficient manner,” said Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department Sean Lyden. “Except for storrow drive once in awhile.”

City officials are reminding tenants about what cannot be picked up by trash services, including beds, box springs and mattresses.

Officials are also putting a damper on Allston Christmas, asking students not to bring in furniture they find on the curb due to the potential of infestations or pests.

The city also has put up parking restriction signs designated for move-in in many of the largely student neighborhoods.

In a press conference today, officials asked for patience and cooperation.

Over the past few years, the city has worked with colleges and universities to stagger official move-in days. The city will also have what they’re calling neighborhood liaisons around to ensure safety in Allston.

