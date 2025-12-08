ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, community leaders, and groups involved in immigration defense met Monday with seven of the nine immigrants arrested by ICE at Allston Car Wash who have been released so far.

Lawyers for the nine people arrested said none of them had the kind of criminal records the Trump Administration promised to target, and many had temporary legal status and were in the process of getting permanent legal status.

Boston attorney Todd Pomerleau was involved in all nine cases, and organized a group of lawyers who say they are willing to help in cases like these.

“We have found that you have to take these cases to federal court,” said Pomerleau. “There aren’t enough lawyers willing to do it, we’re going to be mentoring lawyers, taking these cases, you know, one case at at time, one state at a time. And hopefully we can achieve justice for each person that we represent. That’s the goal.”

Pomerleau said the two immigrants who have not been released are being held at a facility in Plymouth. He said their cases are before different judges with different details, but he is continuing to work to get them freed as well.

