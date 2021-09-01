BOSTON (WHDH) - The unofficial holiday “Allston Christmas” has kicked off in the city as unwanted furniture accumulates throughout the streets.

With many apartment leases beginning Wednesday and thousands of college students moving into the area, people are leaving their second-hand items along the roadways for others to take.

Various items, including couches, dressers, and mattresses, started popping up on the streets earlier in the week.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)