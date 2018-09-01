Allston Christmas: Students taking over streets for college move-in

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - College move-in days are taking over Boston and just west of downtown, the September move-in chaos known as “Allston Christmas” is in full effect.

“A lot of people trying to move in at the same time, so that’s kind of causing chaos,” said one mover, Marcus Simonini.

Matt Clark called the moving process hectic, and said his spot got stolen by another moving truck.

“I got permits for the moving truck, but that didn’t do much,” Clark said. “People took my spot.”

Joy Mitre said the moving process is a lot of waiting around for other people’s parking spots, and that it’s worth hiring help for the occassion.

“Hire people to help you, don’t do it on your own,” Mitre said. “It’s not worth it.”

Daisy Danziger advised that no one move at all.

“Don’t do it, don’t move,” Danziger said. “Just stay as long as possible in your apartment.”

