Allston man accused of sexually assaulting, choking woman in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Allston man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he grabbed a random woman and choked her in an alley in Brookline early Sunday morning.

Police responding to the area of Thorndike Street around 2:55 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said she had been taken into an alley and strangled, according to police.

The victim was walking home from a friends house when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Mainor Edgardo Suazo-Martinez, allegedly approached her and began speaking to her.

When the woman declined to engage him, Suazo-Martinez allegedly took her phone and keys from her hands and took her into the alley, where police say he choked her and sexually assaulted her.

Suazo-Martinez was later located in the area of Brighton and Harvard avenues and arrested on charges of assault and battery, kidnapping, and larceny.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment on Monday in Brookline District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending