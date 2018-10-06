Allston man accused of sexually assaulting, choking woman in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Allston man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he grabbed a random woman and choked her in an alley in Brookline early Sunday morning.

Police responding to the area of Thorndike Street around 2:55 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said she had been taken into an alley and strangled, according to police.

The victim was walking home from a friends house when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Mainor Edgardo Suazo-Martinez, allegedly approached her and began speaking to her.

When the woman declined to engage him, Suazo-Martinez allegedly took her phone and keys from her hands and took her into the alley, where police say he choked her and sexually assaulted her.

Suazo-Martinez was later located in the area of Brighton and Harvard avenues and arrested on charges of assault and battery, kidnapping, and larceny.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment on Monday in Brookline District Court.

