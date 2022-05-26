BOSTON (WHDH) - An Allston man was arraigned Thursday after allegedly assaulting a child at the MBTA’s Park Street station, according to Distrcit Attorney Kevin R Hayden.

George Francois, 66, was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding.

According to a statement released by Hayden, a woman contacted police after Francois pressed her child close to a wall and grabbed his buttocks. The woman was able to take a photo of the alleged assailant before she contacted police.

Boston police later located Francois standing outside of his apartment building.

Francois’ bail was set at $5,000 and the Allston man was ordered to stay away from MBTA locations.

