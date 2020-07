ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Regina Pizzeria in Allston is serving up their last slice and closing their doors for good at the end of the month, according to a company spokesperson.

The well-known eatery is just one of many Boston restaurants closing amidst the pandemic.

Several of the restaurant’s other locations will remain open.

