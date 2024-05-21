ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Allston’s “Tavern in the Square” has closed after nearly two decades.

“We have the unfortunate news to share that we are officially closed,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “It has been an honor to serve the Allston community for nearly two decades. We are happy to be apart of all your crazy memories, your favorite Thursday night plans, where you met your best friends, and of course the iconic black cards.”

Tavern in the Square opening in 2011 and was a popular sports bar for college students.

The restaurant chain now operates 12 Tavern in the Square locations in Massachusetts, two in Rhode Island, and one in Connecticut. Future locations are set to open in Attleboro and in Salem and Bedford, New Hampshire.

