Almond milk recalled in 28 states due to possible contamination

(WHDH) — Hood has recalled cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity.

About 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states, including Connecticut and Maine.

The recall only applies to the following product: refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange.

