RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Almost two dozen fire departments are at the scene of a school fire in Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports firefighters were called to Meadowbrook Waldorf School in Richmond around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

At least 22 fire departments are on the scene with close to 250 firefighters. There are no serious injuries reported. Officials expect the school will not be occupied again from severe damage.

School Administrator Jennifer Farrelly says the 11-year-old building has approximately 145 students enrolled. Administrators will try and find a nearby space to rent for the upcoming school year. There is no further information on what caused the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)