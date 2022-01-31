(CNN) — Airlines canceled thousands of flights this past weekend as a powerful winter storm packing strong winds and many inches of snow enveloped major cities on the East Coast.

According to FlightAware, nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled through Saturday and as of 9 AM Sunday, with East Coast hubs being the most affected. On Saturday alone more than 3,500 US flights were canceled.

Boston’s Logan airport, which is a hub city for JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, saw 500 cancellations this weekend. About 15% of JetBlue’s schedule had been axed Sunday, though it’s an improvement from the 70% of its schedule that was canceled on Saturday. About 18% of American’s schedule and 22% of United’s schedule for Saturday were also canceled.

Republic Airways, a feeder carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express, canceled 60% of its schedule Saturday.

New York City airports, including John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, had more than 1,500 cancellations on Saturday and Sunday combined. Both of those airports have sizable operations for Delta, JetBlue and American. Newark Liberty in New Jersey, which is United’s hub, had 383 cancellations this weekend.

Delta, JetBlue and United all have issued waivers allowing travelers flying from multiple East Coast airports to rebook without paying any difference in fare.

“Delta’s meteorology team in the airline’s operation and customer center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed,” the airline said.

An American Airlines spokesperson said that the storm is “expected to have a significant impact on our Northeast operation, especially at Boston Logan International Airport.”

On Friday, more than 1,400 cancellations were recorded, most of them at Chicago O’Hare.

It’s been a miserable few weeks to be an airline traveler. Winter weather and Omicron surges left 20,000 US flights canceled over the busy holiday travel season. As travel picked up, staffing cuts also left airlines with fewer employees than they had before the pandemic.

