The Bedford VA Healthcare System is touting a vaccination rate of more than 90 percent among the participants in its home-based primary care program.

Of 180 veterans enrolled in the program, which serves people with complex chronic diseases, the VA said that more than 100 arranged for a family member, friend, neighbor or home health aide to take them to the hospital to get the shot.

The home-based program’s providers began in-home vaccinations on Feb. 10, after receiving regional approval, and 53 more veterans were vaccinated at home.

Five more have scheduled their shots, and the Bedford VA is also offering the vaccine to new program participants.

