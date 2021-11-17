BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost all of Massachusetts is again considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission as new daily cases and breakthrough cases tick up.

The latest data from the CDC shows that all counties, with the exception of Dukes County, have a high COVID transmission rate, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15.

Dukes County has a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,848 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 2.61 percent.

Tuesday’s report comes after the state reported an average of 1,749 new daily cases over the weekend.

There were also 5,313 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated residents reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, up from the 4,608 cases that were reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,813,177, public health data shows.

A total of 807,009 booster shot have also been administered.

