BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that all counties, with the exception of Franklin County, have a high COVID transmission rate, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.

Franklin County has a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

All of New Hampshire and Rhode Island are currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The majority of Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut are also currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

