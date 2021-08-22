WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester residents and officials are preparing for more flooding as Hurricane Henri moves toward the area, less than a week after the city’s streets were swamped by heavy rains.

Officials said the Department of Public Works would have extra workers out Sunday after heavy rains last week led to flooding, and have saturated the ground — which will be less absorbent for the significant rainfall Henri will bring.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the western half of the state, from the Berkshires to Worcester, needs to prepare and take caution.

“Everybody there needs to use their heads as this moves through,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)