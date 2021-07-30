BOSTON (WHDH) - The public is encouraged to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge on Boston’s Seaport Common Friday afternoon in honor of Pete Frates.

Frates’ wife, Julie, is hosting the event in memory of her late husband who passed away in 2019 following a lengthy battle with ALS.

“I’m calling on people across Boston and Massachusetts to join me at the Seaport on July 30th to recapture the spirit of unity and togetherness that my husband, Pete Frates helped foster in 150 countries around the world in 2014,” Julie Frates said. “Together, we can cure ALS.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring their own bucket to participate.

The public is also encouraged to make donations to ALS.org or the Pete Frates Foundation.

