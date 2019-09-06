ALS patient Pete Frates gifted personalized Red Sox World Series championship ring

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox gifted Pete Frates with a personalized World Series championship ring on Friday.

Frates, 34, is a former Boston College baseball captain who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2012.

Since his diagnosis, he has taken an active role in bringing awareness and raising money for ALS with the Ice Bucket Challenge.

His Ice Bucket Challenge has raised more than $200 million for research.

