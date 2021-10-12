LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple “altercations” have been reported at Lawrence High School in recent days and city officials say returning to in-person learning may be to blame.

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said in a statement Tuesday that the return to the classroom after more than 12 months of remote learning may be taking a toll on the city’s students’ mental and emotional health.

To combat the rise in violence that has been displayed, the mayor said two additional school resource officers and two additional community policing officers will be stationed in the high school while officials ” work with students, parents, teachers, the community, administrators, and police to resolve the root causes of the incidents.”

Vasquez said the police are working to investigate each incident that has been reported but, no further details have been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)