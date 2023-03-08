NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mount Alvernia High School in Newton will be closing its doors at its campus on Center Street at the end of the current academic year, school administrators announced on Wednesday.

Writing in a message this week, administrators said the founders who own the property are selling off the land, adding that it will be unsustainable to have the school operating independently on Centre Street.

School administrators called this week’s news “bittersweet,” saying the school is “entering a new chapter.”

Administrators said the school will “continue in partnership” with Fontbonne Academy in Milton.

The partnership, administrators said, will “ensure students and families are able to continue their education at an all-girls Catholic high school with an exceptional reputation.”

Administrators noted that this week’s announcement does not mark an immediate closure, saying the school will continue to operate as normal through June 13.

Administrators said parties are arranging for student transportation and reviewing possibilities to have faculty transition to Fontbonne.

“We understand that this news will bring significant change for everyone in our community, and that each person will be impacted differently,” administrators said. “Throughout this transition, our students will remain our top priority and we are committed to doing everything we can to minimize any stress this decision may cause and help them as they move forward in their academic careers.

