OXFORD, Ala. (WHDH) — A group of friends made a widowed woman’s night when they invited her to eat dinner with them as she mourned the loss of her husband the day before what would have been their 60th anniversary.

Jamario Howard was eating at Brad’s Bar-B-Que in Oxford, Alabama last week with his friends when he noticed an elderly woman sitting alone.

“My exact thoughts was [sic] ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,'” he wrote on Facebook.

Howard says he walked over to the woman and asked if he could sit with her.

This sparked up a conversation, in which Howard learned that the woman lost her husband and the following day would have been their anniversary.

“I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” he continued on his Facebook post.

The woman finished her meal in the company of Howard and two of his friends.

Howard encourages everyone to “always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through.”

