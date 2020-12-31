‘Am I hallucinating?’ Grafton waitress gets $2,020 tip on $96 meal

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A waitress at a Grafton restaurant wound up with the tip of 2020 — a tip for $2,020.

Hailey D’Auteil said she had to check with her Grafton Grill co-workers to make sure the tip, which a family of four left on a $96 check, was real.

“I had to run over to the chef [and said] ‘Are you seeing this? Am I hallucinating?'” D’Auteil said. “We just stood there and stared at each other.”

D’Auteil said she will donate part of the tip to the Why Me House, which supports families affected by cancer.

