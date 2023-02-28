A man in Maine recently had beginner’s luck when he reeled in a massive 25.9-pound fish on his first trip ice fishing.

Eric Emerich and his wife hiring a fishing guide to take them out on the ice earlier this month. Emerich caught several northern pike, but wasn’t expecting to hook one this big.

“When we pulled him out, he was just massive beyond belief, he went sliding across the ice,” Emerich said.

The fish was close to breaking the state record, but it fell about five pounds short.

Emerich says the fish is still a dream trophy, especially for a rookie.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)