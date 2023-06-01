WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford Academy’s graduation ceremony Friday may seem a bit repetitive. That’s because Westford’s 400-something class of 2023 has 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

“They hang out together. They play sports together. They do activities together,” said Dean of Students Daniel Twomey, “and they’re all graduating together.”

The duplicates say being a twin has its ups.

“We know how to share because we grew up together,” twin Meghan Hall said. “We know how to make friends because we made them together.”

But it also has its downs.

“She follows me everywhere,” one twin said. “I can’t get rid of her”

“I don’t!” his sister replied.

Nobody seemed to realize just how special the class was until they started laying out the yearbook, and they needed two pages for the twins club.

“I think the real impact moment was taking a look at that page in print, in the yearbook, was that final moment for me of ‘wow, wow,’” Principal James Antonelli said.

Yes, the triplets said they get to pull rank.

“Strength in numbers,” triplet Ben Jone said.

Antonelli said the unique bond of this group in class may have a lasting impact.

“Five years from now when they come back for their reunion. It’s gonna be amazing,” Antonelli said. “This particular class, it will really click with, ‘what’s happening with the twins.’”

After this year’s twin bonanza, next year things are back to something like normal with just six sets of twins.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)