(CNN) – Whole Foods, the grocery chain owned by Amazon, is offering Prime members a $10 credit to be used during the company’s annual “Prime Day.”

Amazon Prime members must spend $10 or more at Whole Foods between July 11 and July 17 in order to receive the deal.

Members can redeem the credit for a 36-hour period beginning at 3 p.m. on July 16.

It’s the first year Amazon has incorporated the grocery giant into its Prime Day deals. Amazon will be offering serval other bargains at Whole Foods during Prime Day.

The company hopes the promotion will convince more shoppers to sign up for the $119-per-year service.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)