(WHDH) — Amazon is breaking records after this year’s Cyber Monday marked the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history.

The online retailer says from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, customers ordered more than 180 million items.

Toys and electronics were some of the most popular items that landed in people’s carts.

Other best-sellers included Amazon’s voice-activated Echo Dot, Instant Pots, and ancestry DNA tests.

