An Amazon box truck flipped over on Route 4 in Salisbury, NH Thursday morning.

The road was closed for about an hour as the truck was removed.

New Hampshire State Police are now reminding drivers to take their time out on the roads.

#NHSP #TroopE is on scene w/ a box truck carrying Amazon packages that has overturned on Route 4 (Old Turnpike Road) in Salisbury. One lane is open but the road will close for a short time as the truck is removed.



Take your time this morning & drive for the current conditions. pic.twitter.com/BSjYsrOztn — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 26, 2023

