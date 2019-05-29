Amazon building distribution center in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Amazon is adding another new prime location in Massachusetts.

The e-commerce giant plans to build a distribution center at 1600 Osgood St. in North Andover, Selectman Rosemary Smedile confirmed.

The facility, which used to be home to former Western Electric, is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the area.

This announcement comes a day after Amazon broke ground in Boston’s Seaport District, which is projected to create about 2,000 once completed in 2021.

