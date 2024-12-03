REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Amazon said it is working with transportation officials and law enforcement after company carts were left on the side of the road in Revere Monday.

The Amazon carts caused slowdowns on Route 1 South, but they were later removed from the breakdown lane.

Officials have not said where the carts came from. However, there is an Amazon warehouse nearby.

