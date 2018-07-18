(WHDH) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is swimming in money after being named the richest man in modern history.

Bloomberg announced Monday that Bezos, 54, net worth cracked $150 billion, which is about $55 billion more than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person.

He crossed the $150 billion threshold prior to Amazon’s 36-hour Prime Day sales. Amazon is estimated to have made more than $3 billion in profits during that time despite some hiccups.

Bezos’ worth makes him the richest person on earth since at least 1982 when Forbes published its inaugural wealth ranking.

