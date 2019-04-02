(WHDH) — Amazon is cutting prices on hundreds of products at Whole Foods for third time since it bought the premium grocery chain two years ago.

The cuts, mostly focused on produce, go into effect Wednesday.

Amazon and Whole Foods expect customers to save an average of 20 percent on select items, including greens, tomatoes and fruits.

The company will also double the number of weekly deals for Prime members and give them another 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.

Since buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, Amazon has attempted to revamp its costly “whole paycheck” image.

Despite cuts, a Morgan Stanley analyst says prices at Whole Foods have risen for three months in a row.

