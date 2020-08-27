WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon delivery driver quickly jumped into action to save a 14-year-old husky from drowning after he fell into a pool in Woburn earlier this month.

John Cassabria was delivering packages on Aug. 6 when an alarming noise prompted him to get out of his van, an Amazon spokesperson said.

He walked toward a fence and noticed a dog’s muzzle barely sticking up from the water of an inground swimming pool.

Cassabria dove into the pool and noticed that the dog couldn’t get out himself because he was elderly and exhausted from trying to stay afloat.

While neck deep in the pool, Cassabria hoisted the dog to safety.

The property owners happened to be vacationing on Cape Cod, so Cassabria sat with the pup for 1.5 hours until animal control arrived.

The animal control representative who responded coincidentally lives nearby and knew the homeowners, so they phoned them to let them know their dog had been rescued from nearly drowning in their pool.

Cassabria spoke with the homeowner on the phone and she thanked him for saving her 14-year-old husky, Luka. She later wrote a note of gratitude to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Animals are my life and I can’t imagine what I’d do if my dog was in Luka’s situation,” Cassabria said. “I love working as an Amazon delivery driver and I am so thankful the universe placed me in a position to save Luka’s life.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)