Amazon delivery plan gives people chance to own package delivery business

(WHDH) — Amazon is announcing a new Prime plan for package delivery.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can now open their very own small business to deliver Amazon Prime packages.

“We are actively looking for entrepreneurs in Boston,” said Udit Madan of Amazon.

Amazon ship 5 billion packages per year, and with that number expected to go up, the company says the new plan will help small business owners get in on the growth.

“If there are individuals out there thinking about starting their own business, this could be a great opportunity,” Madan said.

“Delivery service partners” need $10,000 to start their business. They can then have up to 40 Amazon-branded trucks and 100 drivers who will get packages from Amazon centers to the doorsteps of customers.

“Over the next several years we expect to create hundreds of small business opportunities,” Madan said. “That in turn will create tens of thousands of jobs across the United States.

Amazon expects business owners to make up to $300,000 per year, with no experience necessary.

“We are going to offer a lot of support to these new businesses,” Madan said, “so people who may not have logistics experience or experience building their own small business will have access to Amazon’s technology.”

Amazon currently relies on companies like UPS and FedEx for delivery and says the new program won’t replace those partnerships — yet.

“We’re going to need new capacity to continue to serve our customers,” Madan said, “so there’s no better way than empowering small businesses to share in that growth and success.”

