GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon delivery driver slammed into a building in Georgetown Monday.

Both Georgetown Fire and Police Departments responded to the accident, which took place just before 12:30 p.m. when an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a leasing office building on Patriot Lane.

Officials said that upon arrival they observed the delivery truck sticking out of the building, just next to an entrance. Authorities said the driver exited the truck before they arrived and that the driver is cooperating with police.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)