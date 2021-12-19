MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Amazon Four Star store in Millbury is supporting the family of a Worcester police officer who died trying to save a teenager earlier this year.

Manny Familia died in June after trying to save a teenager from drowning in Green Hill Pond, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The store hosted the family Sunday and donated $10,000 each to the the Manny 267 Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

