MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Amazon Four Star store in Millbury is supporting the family of a Worcester police officer who died trying to save a teenager earlier this year.

Manny Familia died in June after trying to save a teenager from drowning in Green Hill Pond, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The store hosted the family Sunday and donated $10,000 each to the the Manny 267 Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox