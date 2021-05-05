Amazon driver credited with an act of patriotism that was caught on a doorbell camera in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An act of patriotism was caught on a doorbell camera in New Hampshire.

An Amazon driver took time out of her delivery schedule to put an American flag back up outside a couple’s home in Merrimack.

“As soon as she had left I looked at the camera footage and I couldn’t believe what I had seen because it’s just so rare to see people do something so kind so it just blew me away.” homeowner Kelly Leary said.

The Learys bought their home back in 2016 and Steve’s uncle gave them the flag after completing renovations on the home.

He passed away a few weeks later.

“The flag had sentimental value to us so it’s been flying up there ever since and it was extremely windy and it’s kinda old so it got beaten up and then flew off the mount on the side of the house,” said Steve Leary.

The couple was able to track down that driver just to say thank you.

They said they are touched by the gesture because the flag holds a special place in their heart.

“The reason that we posted it was to let her know that her kindness didn’t go unnoticed.”

The Amazon driver is in the Army Reserves and said walking by a flag would be like walking by a fallen comrade.

