Amazon employees reportedly planning to call out of work over concerns about COVID-19.

(CNN) — Amazon workers are reportedly planning another strike this week over concerns about COVID-19.

USA Today reported that hundreds of warehouse workers are planning to call out starting Tuesday, adding that they want improved work conditions that protect them against the virus.

Amazon has said it is taking protection measures, including providing masks, raising pay and hiring more workers.

A previous strike happened last month at the Staten Island warehouse, where workers walked out during lunch.

