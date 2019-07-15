(WHDH) — Shoppers around the world are logging on to Amazon to snag the best deals during the company’s Prime Day event.

Monday marked the beginning of Amazon’s fifth annual Prime Day, which will run a full two days this year.

New deals are expected to launch as frequently as every five minutes over the 48-hour span.

Rival retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and eBay, are rolling out discounts of their own.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)