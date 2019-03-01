(WHDH) — Amazon is hoping some of its Prime customers will opt to receive packages just once a week in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

The company will launch a new service next week called “Amazon Day” for Prime members.

Those who select this option will have their items ordered throughout the week delivered on the one day that they choose.

Amazon says along with reducing their carbon footprint, this will also give customers control over when they receive packages.

The company has been testing the idea since November and says it has already saved tens of thousands of boxes.

Customers who enroll in “Amazon Day” can still select other shipping options for individual packages.

