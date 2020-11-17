Amazon launches online pharmacy with big discounts, free shipping for Prime members

(WHDH) — Amazon on Tuesday announced the launch of a new digital pharmacy that offers big discounts on prescription drugs and free shipping for all Prime members.

Customers can now purchase prescription medications through the Amazon online store without having to leave home to visit a local pharmacy, the online retail giant said in a news release.

Using a secure pharmacy profile, customers can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions, and choose payment options before checking out. Prime members receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership.

The Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit also saves members up to 80 percent off generic and 40 percent off brand name medications when paying without insurance.

“As more and more people look to complete everyday errands from home, pharmacy is an important and needed addition to the Amazon online store,” said Doug Herrington, Senior Vice President of North American Consumer at Amazon.

Amazon Pharmacy is an extension of PillPack, a drugstore startup that Amazon purchased in 2018.

To learn more and get started, visit amazon.com/pharmacy.

